Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Ray Stata Sells 10,000 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,492,460.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ray Stata also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Ray Stata sold 1,500 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $162,720.00.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $119.82. 4,328,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the period. Raine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $6,804,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.32.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

