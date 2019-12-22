Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.32.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $119.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $80.08 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

In related news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,492,460.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,652 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,863 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Man Group plc raised its position in Analog Devices by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 54,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. Raine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 152.2% in the third quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 463,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

