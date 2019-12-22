Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) PT Raised to $118.00 at Morgan Stanley

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.32.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $119.82 on Wednesday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $80.08 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 41.94%.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $370,346.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $1,112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,731.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,652 shares of company stock worth $8,762,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 113,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 58,439 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 193,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 69,968 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4,210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

