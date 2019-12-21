Analysts Anticipate American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. American River Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 19.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRB. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American River Bankshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.99.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

