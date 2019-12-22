Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.04 Million

Analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce sales of $187.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.82 million and the highest is $188.25 million. Ducommun reported sales of $164.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $721.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $719.98 million to $722.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $770.10 million, with estimates ranging from $762.69 million to $777.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DCO. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE DCO opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $582.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.42. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ducommun by 422.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 539.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

