Analysts Anticipate ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.35). ENDRA Life Sciences posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ENDRA Life Sciences.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27).

Several research analysts have issued reports on NDRA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of ENDRA Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDRA stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

