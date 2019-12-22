Analysts Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Announce $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) an industry rank of 172 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMAO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock has a market cap of $317.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.77 per share, with a total value of $64,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $518,440.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,382 shares of company stock valued at $112,921. Insiders own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com