Analysts Anticipate Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. Noodles & Co reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.97 million, a P/E ratio of 277.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Co by 56.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 739,526 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 12.1% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Isomer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Isomer Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,519,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 62,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 792,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

