Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.26 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will post $464.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.27 million to $477.20 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $431.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $465.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.74 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 7.58%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Union Gaming Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Nomura cut their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In related news, Director Frank J. Fertitta III bought 10,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,315.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 9,540 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $185,839.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 23.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $16,716,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 32,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $6,971,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRR traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $23.63. 482,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,577. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

