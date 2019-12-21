Analysts Anticipate Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to Post $1.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Trade Desk reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trade Desk.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,181,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.24. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $102.35 and a fifty-two week high of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 137.37, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.80.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $3,748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,824 shares in the company, valued at $15,950,894.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mazen Al-Rawashdeh sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $122,591.28. Insiders have sold a total of 217,452 shares of company stock worth $51,274,408 over the last three months. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 560.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com