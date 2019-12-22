Analysts Expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. BOX reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on BOX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of BOX to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $53,148.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,658 shares in the company, valued at $106,328.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BOX by 15.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in BOX during the third quarter worth $115,504,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.42. BOX has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

