Analysts Expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Brokerages expect that Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Crawford & Company posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crawford & Company.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on CRD.B shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE CRD.B opened at $10.27 on Friday. Crawford & Company has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

