Analysts Expect Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will post $33.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $35.00 million. Goodrich Petroleum posted sales of $33.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $121.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.80 million to $123.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.50 million, with estimates ranging from $131.50 million to $156.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.55 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of GDP opened at $9.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.66. Goodrich Petroleum has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

