Analysts Expect Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.39 billion. Jacobs Engineering reported sales of $3.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will report full-year sales of $13.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.59 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.20 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Jacobs Engineering.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Jacobs Engineering had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE J traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Jacobs Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

