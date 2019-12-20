Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. KeyCorp also posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.36.

KEY stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $171,936.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $465,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,980.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,208. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com