Analysts Expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Knight-Swift Transportation reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on KNX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.38%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 2,760 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $105,984.00. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $121,767.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,452 shares of company stock worth $4,893,198. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,034,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 544,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 132,023 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 48.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 210,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 68,276 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 323,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 33.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

