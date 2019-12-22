Analysts Expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Perficient reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

PRFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $45.61 on Friday. Perficient has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,589 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $176,252,000 after buying an additional 185,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,110,141 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,420,000 after acquiring an additional 40,694 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 832,784 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 556,442 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,816 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

