Analysts Expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to Post $0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Stratasys also posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Stratasys to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.30, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.97. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

