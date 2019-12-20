Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. The Coca-Cola also posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $55.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day moving average of $53.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com