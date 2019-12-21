Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PINE. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.90 on Thursday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

