Analysts Set $19.00 Target Price for Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Shares of Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $19.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Legacy Housing an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

LEGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $396.80 million and a P/E ratio of 15.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,667 shares in the company, valued at $50,848,038.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $22,928,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,677,720 shares of company stock worth $24,151,638. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

