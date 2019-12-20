Analysts Set $3.31 Target Price for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG)

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $3.31 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northern Oil and Gas an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

NASDAQ:NOG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,364,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,906. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com