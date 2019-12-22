Analysts Set Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) PT at $18.50

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQST. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST remained flat at $$5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,557,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,885. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.38.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 460.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?