Analysts Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Target Price at $20.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $415.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 186,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

