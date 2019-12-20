Analysts Set AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

AVVIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Investec raised shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AVIVA PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVIVA PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. AVIVA PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.19.

About AVIVA PLC/ADR

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

