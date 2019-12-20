Analysts Set Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) Price Target at $12.42

Shares of Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

NASDAQ CSBR traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,274. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Champions Oncology has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $12.80. The company has a market cap of $78.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 727.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Champions Oncology will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the second quarter valued at $1,082,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Champions Oncology by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Champions Oncology by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 14,733 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

