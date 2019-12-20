Analysts Set Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Target Price at $3.75

Shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $5.00 target price on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush set a $3.50 price target on shares of Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Groupon from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.20 to $2.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 30,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,417. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.34. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.99.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $495.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Groupon will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,645,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $202,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,010,256 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $153,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Groupon by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,951,874 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $110,808,000 after purchasing an additional 723,341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 9.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter valued at about $66,614,000. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

