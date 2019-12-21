Analysts Set Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Target Price at GBX 710

Shares of Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 709.17 ($9.33).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut Inchcape to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 705 ($9.27) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Inchcape from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 855 ($11.25) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Till Vestring acquired 445 shares of Inchcape stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, with a total value of £2,919.20 ($3,840.04).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Inchcape stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 693.50 ($9.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,000. Inchcape has a 52-week low of GBX 517 ($6.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 711 ($9.35). The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 656.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 622.38.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer in the premium and luxury automotive sectors. The company sells and retails new and used cars of various brands. It also provides after sales servicing and parts; and vehicle finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in Asia, Australasia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, South America, and Russia.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?

