Analysts Set Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) Price Target at GBX 383.14

Jupiter Fund Management PLC (LON:JUP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 383.14 ($5.04).

JUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 367 ($4.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of LON:JUP traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 406.60 ($5.35). The company had a trading volume of 1,688,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of GBX 283.40 ($3.73) and a one year high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 371.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Read More: Risk Tolerance