Analysts Set Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Target Price at $38.17

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.17.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRJ Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 5.6% during the second quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lazard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 14.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.91. 1,434,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.72. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

