Analysts Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target at $2.90

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

MNKD has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of MNKD stock remained flat at $$1.38 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,799,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MannKind by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MannKind by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MannKind by 28.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 507,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 32.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

