Analysts Set One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) PT at $3.42

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSS shares. TheStreet cut One Stop Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.85. 41,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,590. The firm has a market cap of $30.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 2.10. One Stop Systems has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 396,234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the third quarter worth $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

