Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$17.96

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd (TSE:PSK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.96.

PSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered PrairieSky Royalty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$16.75 to C$12.15 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director James Estey bought 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,370.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,235,060.90. Insiders have purchased 14,974 shares of company stock valued at $194,935 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$15.17. 646,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$11.99 and a 1-year high of C$20.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.52.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3009843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.98%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

