Analysts Set Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Target Price at $5.00

Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Prospect Capital by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 163,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth $7,152,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 870,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 63,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,160. Prospect Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.76.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.71%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread