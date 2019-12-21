Analysts Set Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) PT at $187.56

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.33.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $218.00 price objective on Simon Property Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $187.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.49. 2,836,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,478. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.52. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $186.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its 200 day moving average is $154.43.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 69.25%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

