Analysts Set TUI AG (LON:TUI) Target Price at GBX 1,079

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,030.83 ($13.56).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of TUI from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 1,040 ($13.68) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TUI to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered TUI to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut TUI to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Monday.

Shares of LON:TUI traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 948 ($12.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,023.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 885.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of €0.54 ($0.63) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

