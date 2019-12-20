Analysts Set Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) Price Target at $46.14

Shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.62. 1,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $46.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Analysts anticipate that Xencor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 76.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 23,439 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Xencor during the third quarter worth $339,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

