AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Trading 3.2% Higher

AnalytixInsight Inc (CVE:ALY)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49, 60,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 92,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38. The company has a market cap of $33.89 million and a P/E ratio of -15.65.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile (CVE:ALY)

AnalytixInsight Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals, and media. The company operates capitalcube, an online portal that offers company analysis, such as fundamental research, portfolio evaluation, and screening tools on approximately 50,000 global equities.

