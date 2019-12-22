Analyzing Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) and Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI)

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) and Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Standex Int’l’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evoqua Water Technologies $1.44 billion 1.57 -$9.52 million $0.16 124.13 Standex Int’l $791.58 million 1.27 $67.91 million $4.03 20.05

Standex Int’l has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evoqua Water Technologies. Standex Int’l is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evoqua Water Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Evoqua Water Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standex Int’l has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evoqua Water Technologies and Standex Int’l’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evoqua Water Technologies -0.66% 8.53% 1.82% Standex Int’l 8.11% 10.09% 4.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Standex Int’l shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evoqua Water Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Standex Int’l shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Evoqua Water Technologies and Standex Int’l, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evoqua Water Technologies 0 4 2 1 2.57 Standex Int’l 0 1 0 0 2.00

Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $18.14, suggesting a potential downside of 8.65%. Given Evoqua Water Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Evoqua Water Technologies is more favorable than Standex Int’l.

Summary

Evoqua Water Technologies beats Standex Int’l on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater. It serves customers in the hydrocarbon refineries, chemical processing, power, food and beverage, life sciences, health services, and microelectronics industries. The Municipal segment offers engineered solutions and equipment, including ultrafiltration systems, advanced biological treatment, clarifiers, aerators, and odor and corrosion control services; equipment for new municipal plant builds and retrofit; and rehabilitation and aftermarket parts and services for installed bases. Its customers comprise waste water and drinking water collection and distribution systems, and utility operators. The Products segment provides filtration and disinfection, electrodeionization and electrochlorination, and separation technologies, as well as anodes. It serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end users in hotels, resorts, colleges, universities, waterparks, aquariums, and zoos, as well as the municipal, industrial, and commercial industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Australia, China, and Singapore. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment. Its Engraving segment provides mold texturizing products and slush molding tools; and roll engraving, hygiene product tooling, low observation vents for stealth aircraft, and process machineries, as well as project management and design, and chemical and laser texturing services to original equipment manufacturers, product designers, tier one suppliers, and toolmakers. The company's Engineering Technologies segment offers customized solutions used in the manufacture of engineered components for the aviation, aerospace, defense, energy, industrial, medical, marine, oil and gas, and manned and unmanned space markets. Its Electronics segment offers reed relays, fluid level, proximity, motion, flow, HVAC condensate, hydraulic pressure differential, and custom electronics sensors; and current sense and advanced planar transformer technologies, value added assemblies, and mechanical packaging, as well as custom wound transformers and inductors for low and high frequency applications. The company's Hydraulics segment offers telescopic and piston rod hydraulic cylinders, and pneumatic cylinders for use in construction equipment, refuse, airline support, mining, oil and gas, and other material handling applications. Standex International Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire.