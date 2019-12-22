Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser (OTCMKTS:AMCF) Shares Down 58%

Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser Corp (OTCMKTS:AMCF) shares traded down 58% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,962 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Ser Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMCF)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Andatee China Marine Fuel Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, storage, distribution, and trading of blended marine fuel oil for cargo and fishing vessels in the People's Republic of China. The company also produces customer specific products using its proprietary blending technology.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?