Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Vanessa Dennett Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Vanessa Dennett purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 193 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £9,264 ($12,186.27).

LON APF opened at GBX 188.50 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 186.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.14. The firm has a market cap of $342.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 229 ($3.01).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.50 ($3.02).

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?