ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.40.

ANIP opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.73 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 114,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,028,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 95,462 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,682,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,071,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

