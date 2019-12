Ann Marie Campbell Sells 110 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $23,756.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,843.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $220.22 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $12,986,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,846,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio