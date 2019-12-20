Ann Marie Campbell Sells 110 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $23,756.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,283,843.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $220.22 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $660,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $12,986,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,846,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.31.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

