Anne L. Bramman Sells 3,334 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Stock

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,144.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 50.0% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

