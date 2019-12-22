Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. Apogee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

