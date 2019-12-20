Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.389-1.403 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.15-2.30 EPS.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.61. 195,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $850.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.78. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $46.70.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APOG. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.50.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

