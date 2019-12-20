Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.03. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to down 1% to $1.39-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.15-2.30 EPS.

Shares of APOG stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.78. 10,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,891. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $850.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.83 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

