Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.69.

APO traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $48.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,526. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -952.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 88,233 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

