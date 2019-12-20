AppCoins Price Hits $0.0256 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and $34,064.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Huobi, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00188328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.65 or 0.01231446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00120364 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, BiteBTC, IDEX, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.