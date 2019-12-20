Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.92.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Apple from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.44. 68,666,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,167,926. The stock has a market cap of $1,241.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $282.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 61,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.38, for a total value of $14,081,682.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,528,088.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

